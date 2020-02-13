Compensate if insured hasn't been negligent

A sugar factory, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Sahkari Sakhar Karkhana, was covered under the Government Insurance Fund for risk to plant and machinery as well as stocks kept in its factory premises. The insurance policy was valid from November 29, 2007 to November 29, 2008. On April 25, 2008, a truck was taken inside one of the godowns to load the sugar.

Suddenly, a spark emanated from the truck's exhaust silencer, which ignited one of the sugar bags, and the fire began to spread quickly. The fire brigade was summoned, which sprayed water to extinguish the fire. The resultant loss was ...