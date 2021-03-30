Competition in e-tail: Fair or unfair?

Little did we know one year ago that the heavens would actually fall upon us and the world would come to a virtual standstill. The novel coronavirus is still spreading like wildfire. When it started, the lockdown was imposed overnight. Embroiled in panic and uncertainty, everyone was queuing up outside stores to stock up the supplies.

In such a situation, social distancing norms were hard to comply with. It caused tremendous inconvenience to consumers and increased the risk of virus infection. Local stores were also running out of stock of every essential item. The movie Contagion was the ...