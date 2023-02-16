Confirming compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) appears to be gearing up for a forensic audit covering the entire mutual fund industry, including funds, asset management companies (AMCs), and trustees. The regulator released a consultation paper on February 9 that reviewed the roles and obligations of mutual fund trustees. On February 10, it proposed to mandate a unit holder protection committee to be constituted by the board of the AMC for the purpose of creating an independent review mechanism. On February 11, it followed up with an expression of interest seeking the empanelment of forensic auditors for the purpose of auditing mutual funds, AMCs, and trustees.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 22:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU