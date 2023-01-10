The Union government is confident of achieving the target of 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year despite seeking Parliament’s approval to spend Rs 3.26 trillion over the estimates. This has been made possible because of conservative budgeting at multiple levels. The government, for example, budgeted for 9.6 per cent growth in its tax revenue over the revised estimates for 2021-22. The revised estimates were calculated to have grown by more than 23 per cent over the previous year. The government also assumed in nominal terms the would grow by just about 11.1 per cent in the current fiscal year. The first advance estimates for national income, released last week, show the economy is expected to grow by 15.4 per cent at current prices this fiscal year.

