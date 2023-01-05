Content marketing post-ChatGPT

Brands are expected to become content factories. With the attention span of consumers shrinking, there is a need for newer and newer bits of information from a brand. GE, in fact, has set up a content factory to create content that can engage with their customers on a regular basis. In the WARC article on “Five crucial B2B marketing lessons from General Electric” (WARC Event Reports, ANA Masters of Marketing, October 2013), the author speaks about how GE has used five levers to engage with its current and future customers/employees/stakeholders. The five levers mentioned are: the birth of micro-relevance (finding things that can engage not with millions of consumers but maybe just 400 radiologists), a content factory (creating a constant stream of content), convening the conversation (collaborating to create more content), mindshare over market share (creating excitement, not just awareness) and inviting others (creating more affiliation by hosting online communities).
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 18:08 IST
