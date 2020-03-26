Corona confusion

Poor planning prior to the nationwide lockdown has created serious disruptions to an already fragile economy. With the country given just four hours to plan for a three-week lockdown, implementation has been a casualty.

State police have chosen to interpret the guidelines with their unique brand of subjectivity, assaulting journalists and barring health workers, supply chain deliveries and information technology professionals from attending to vital work. This caused the e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers and Flipkart to announce that they would suspend delivery ...