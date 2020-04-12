Coronavirus outbreak: Traders should highlight issues to get govt's help

The government has exempted the Customs duty on import of personal protection equipment (PPE), ventilators, Covid-19 testing kits, and inputs required for making them. It has also allowed export of certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations made from them that were restricted earlier.

Useful procedural relaxations have been made and some helpful clarifications issued. On March 3, the government restricted export of 13 API and formulations made from them. On April 6, it removed that restriction on all of them except paracetamol and its formulations, which can, ...