Costs and benefits

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit on Wednesday, was unequivocal in underlining the risks in cryptocurrencies. He went so far as to say that private cryptos — originally conceptualised as a way to disrupt regulated fiat currencies — might set off the next major financial crisis. These presented a danger, he said, as they were not anchored to anything and were “100 per cent speculative”. The crypto universe may indeed have started to unravel. The collapse of the FTX exchange is a cautionary tale. Other major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, are now under regulatory scrutiny. There’s no doubt that cryptocurrencies are speculative instruments: The original white paper on Bitcoin by somebody using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, who was disenchanted by the 2007-08 financial crisis, explicitly stated these were designed to break the fiat system. That paper and its ideas spawned thousands of cryptocurrencies. The fact that most people, including central bankers and “big four” accountants, have problems understanding cryptos, has made regulation difficult and exacerbated the problem.
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:58 IST
