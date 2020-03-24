COVID-19: Testing times

Rapid growth in the number of COVID-19 cases to more than 400 on Monday underlines the shortcomings of the Indian government and health establishment’s response to the global pandemic. Nothing underlines this better than the under-resourced policy towards testing, which runs counter to what many countries are doing.

For example, more than lockdowns, the key to South Korea’s success has been a large, well-organised testing programme, combined with extensive efforts to isolate infected people and trace and quarantine their contacts. Also, unlike Singapore, which has been able to ...