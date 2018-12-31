Cycling to the ultimate mobility solution

Will driving a car one day become as unacceptable as smoking? It seems highly unlikely but it was exactly this comparison that the vice-mayor of Oslo, Hanna Elise Marcussen made in a comment to the New York Times recently. The city is planning to make its city centre completely car free in 2019.

It is already close to eliminating all parking spots in the city centre. “A couple of decades ago, it was perfectly normal to smoke cigarettes inside,” Marcussen told the New York Times. “Today, very few would do that. I think it’s the same with cars in the city ...