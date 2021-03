Dealing with cost-push inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not have a policy tool to deal with one kind of inflation, viz. cost-push inflation. However, it is often not realised that the government does have such a policy tool. Before I explain this “out-of-the-box” solution, let me put the issue in context.

In 2016, the RBI was formally given the mandate till March 31, 2021, to target 4 per cent inflation with a leeway of plus/minus 2 percentage points. Now the specific targets are under review. What should we do? The leeway of 2 per cent on a base target of 4 per cent is actually a ...