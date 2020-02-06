Death in a deep sewer

Trust political parties to promise the moon to voters during election time. Just two days after a 24-year-old sanitation worker died while cleaning a deep sewer in North East Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election manifesto promised financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the families of sanitation workers who die while performing their duties.

The AAP leadership perhaps doesn’t know that just about half of the number of the workers who have died cleaning sewers in the country have received the Supreme Court-mandated compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Before promising Rs 1 ...