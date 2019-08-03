Delivering higher education effectively

India is on the path to becoming a global 21st century economic and political superpower. To succeed, engineers, data scientists, health care professionals, social workers and a whole range of trained professionals will be necessary on an unprecedented scale.

It is therefore encouraging that the Government of India’s Draft National Education Policy represents the largest reform of Indian higher education in decades. This includes allowing for mutual recognition of qualifications, simplification of education regulation, widespread adoption of online courses, integrating vocational ...