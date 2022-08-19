I was invited to an Osechi Ryori, the New Year’s Day feast, in Tokyo in 2007 or maybe 2008. Issey Miyake was there too. I managed to get a 10-seconds greet-and-bow with the great designer, who left us all earlier this month one day before the 77th anniversary of his hometown’s bombing. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was just seven-years old when the city was devastated by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States. His mother died of radiation exposure three years later. Known for his innovative styles and perfumes, Miyake built a global brand, which included designing Steve Jobs’ famous black turtle neck jumpers — but it wasn’t until 2009, when he wrote that he didn’t want to be known as “the designer who survived the atomic bomb”, that the world came to know of his troubled childhood.

