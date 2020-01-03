Dialogue for growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly meeting industrialists and entrepreneurs to discuss economic policy measures. This is a welcome move because it will not only help make necessary policy changes but will also allay fears that the government is unwilling to listen.

That was evident at a recent media function when industrialist Rahul Bajaj said — with the government’s power elite, including Home Minister Amit Shah, on stage — that there was no confidence that the government would appreciate criticism. Mr Shah was sporting enough and assured Mr Bajaj that nobody needed ...