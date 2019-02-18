Disappointing turn

Corporate results in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY19) show a pattern of slowdown and falling margins.

This confirms fears expressed by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India in its February policy review, in which it pointed to contractions in vehicles sales, lower capital goods production, deceleration in industrial activity, lower air passenger traffic, etc to suggest “moderation in economic activity”. A Business Standard analysis of 2,338 companies that have declared results for Q3 shows the software and IT segments did well, ...