Disconnected pricing

The closure of the much-awaited spectrum auction marks an important technological leap for India. With this, the country is set to join the likes of the US, China, South Korea, the Philippines, Canada, the UK, and some others, which are already on the map. This suggests that before the year ends, at least some big cities in India will experience mobile internet at 10 times the speed of 4G services. The spectrum auction process has generated revenues of more than Rs 1.5 trillion, which is the highest so far in the eight auctions conducted since 2010. However, the latest auction has shortcomings and cannot be termed an outright success. It has failed to trigger a market-led price discovery, which is the essence of an auction. The entire bidding has been pegged at the level of the reserve or base price recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and subsequently approved by the government. Even as the regulator had earlier this year lowered the 5G reserve price by 36 per cent from the level set in 2018, it remained steep, inhibiting telcos from buying more.

