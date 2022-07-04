Disturbing portents: Congress' tepid response to fate of Zakia and Teesta

The judgment in the Zakia Jafri case was delivered on June 24. The party took three days to comment on the judgment and mark a token presence at a citizens’ protest in Delhi against the arrest of . Only in response to pressure from within did it release a statement on June 27 raising the question of the constitutional and moral responsibility of the chief minister and the Gujarat government in the communal riots of 2002. It also said the party stood by “our colleague, the late Ehsan Jafri and his family.”

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor