Don't eulogise GST for what it isn't

Both industry and government made too many tall claims about what GST had in store for us before it was introduced. The chief of a federation of industries had said that it could add 1.5 per cent to GDP. The finance ministry also made a similar claim in a bulletin issued by the Press Information Bureau on May 22, 2012.

I am writing to say that tall claims about the outcome of GST have become infructuous because it was not made according to the original design. GST has been good for many reasons. But it should not be eulogised for what it is not. GST has been good for the ...