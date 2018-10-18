Don't ignore: India's low score on Human Capital Index not an outlier

The World Bank last week launched a first-of-its-kind index called the Human Capital Index (HCI). In essence, the HCI is based on five parameters — child survival, school enrolment, quality of learning in schools, healthy and safe environment for growth, and adult survival — for each of the 157 countries it mapped.

These parameters were chosen because studies show that they are closely linked with a population’s productivity. For each country, the HCI value ranges between 0 and 1 and shows how far below its potential a country performs. India was ranked a lowly 115 with ...