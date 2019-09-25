Don't kill e-commerce

E-commerce companies will come under intense regulatory watch as they head out for the biggest annual shopping carnival starting next week. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) wants to keep a check on deep discounts by e-commerce companies to protect the businesses of brick and mortar retailers.

While it’s the job of the competition watchdog to curb anti-competitive behaviour across sectors, the e-commerce industry is yet to qualify as a dominant business to come under the CCI lens. At an estimated sale of $33 billion as of 2018, the e-commerce market is barely 25 per cent ...