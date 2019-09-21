Doordarshan turns 60, finds no admirers

Doordarshan turned 60 last week. But its landmark birthday almost went completely unsung. No bouquets. No celebrations. No reminiscing about its past glory.

No revisiting its past accolades or achievements. There were some listless media reports about Doordarshan’s diamond jubilee with some insipid comments and pious homilies by a couple of government mandarins. But that was all. What a pity! The “national” broadcaster, methinks deserved better. Doordarshan gave a whole generation of Indians their first taste of real home entertainment. The 1980s especially saw epic ...