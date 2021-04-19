Economic outlook for the second wave

There is an unprecedented health tragedy unfolding with Covid-19, around us. This naturally leads to fears about an economic crisis that might follow. In this article, we argue that the consequences for the economy are likely to be more modest when compared with what was experienced last year.

Firms should not be jittery, and focus on building back better. The pandemic has exploded in India, and generated a health crisis of a kind that has never before been experienced in Indian history. The scenes around us are heart-breaking and unnerving. Health is a game of prevention and cure, and ...