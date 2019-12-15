Economy needs real reforms push

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has an optimistic forecast for 2020, saying moderate GDP growth and low inflation are likely in 2020. After three rate cuts in 2019, the Fed intends to hold rates steady in 2020, unless there’s “material change”.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has also held policy rates for refinancing, marginal lending, and deposit unchanged. The ECB deposit rate stays negative. The Bank of Japan is due to release its monetary policy on December 19 and it’s expected to continue with an ongoing Quantitative Easing (QE) and to keep policy rates ...