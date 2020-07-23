Emerging stronger from the Covid-19 crisis

Not only has the Covid-19 pandemic had a serious effect on the lives and livelihoods of people in India, sickening thousands and driving up the nationwide unemployment rate, it has also accentuated some of the long-standing challenges faced by the country’s large businesses. For many executives, the Covid-19 crisis has come as a wake-up call to address these barriers to growth and profitability.

Overcoming these challenges won’t be easy, as we heard in dozens of conversations with senior executives over the past few weeks. Some challenges will have to be met with ...