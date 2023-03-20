JUST IN
Opportunity for reforms at World Bank
Will the global economy bend or break?
What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?
Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals
Some fodder for thought
Safety in the storm
Banks can't withhold loan on flimsy ground
Regulation tech for financial risk planning
Lesson for India from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
What could make the BJP lose the 2024 election or even its majority?
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?
icon-arrow-left
Best of BS Opinion: Avoiding contagion, Covid-19 risks, and more
Business Standard

Employment in agriculture soars in Maharashtra

The largest provider of employment in Maharashtra is the agricultural sector

Topics
Consumer Sentiment Indicator | jobs | unemployment

Mahesh Vyas 

Follow this columnist
Mahesh Vyas

The total employment in Maharashtra has improved significantly since the pandemic. Over 3 million people gained employment in the state between September-December 2019 and September-December 2022.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Consumer Sentiment Indicator

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 23:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.