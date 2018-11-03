Empty nests and empty nest eggs

A civil servant I know, retired in Kolkata, has been sitting and biting his nails all the way up in Noida for many months now. He is trying to sell a flat he purchased in the building-boom a decade ago to buy a home for his twilight years. Even at a 20 per cent loss on his investment, he cannot find a buyer.

His daughter, a mid-career Noida resident, is also stuck. Her husband and she took out a loan to buy a small flat, hoping the rental, once the mortgage was over, would supplement their income. Months later, the flat is vacant. They can’t find a suitable tenant, even at a ...