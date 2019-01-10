Emraan Hashmi's film 'Cheat India' title changed after CBFC objection

Film actor Emraan Hashmi’s forthcoming Hindi movie "Cheat India" has got a new name after the Central Board of Film Certification reportedly raised concerns regarding the title. According to the producers of the film, the movie is being renamed "Why Cheat India". "We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer and television promos had already been certified with the original title... The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title..." said a prepared statement issued by the producers. The film has been co-produced by Hashmi along with T-Series Films and Ellipsis Entertainment. In what may seem as a dig at the decision, Hashmi also changed his name on Twitter to 'Whyemraan Hashmi'. The actor tweeted the new poster of the film and captioned it: "Don't ask WHY! But it's WHY! #WhyCheatIndia."

‘Cheat India’ - II

Participating in a debate in Parliament on Wednesday, on the Constitution amendment Bill to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and education to economically weaker sections in the general category, Trinamool Congress member Derek O’Brien (pictured) termed Narendra Modi government’s various measures, including demonetisation, as instances of “cheat India”. He said other instances were the promise to double farmers’ incomes by 2022, housing to all by 2022 and Skill India. Concluding his speech, O’Brien quoted from the lyrics of a song in starrer Roti, “Yeh jo public hai sab jaanati hai/aji andar kya hai bahar kya hai/yeh sab kuchh pahchaanti hai”.

Low profile surya namaskar

The Bharatiya Janata Party in lost no time in pointing out how the ruling Congress goofed when it failed to organise the customary singing of Vande Mataram in the state secretariat in Bhopal on the first working day of January. Singing the national song in the Mantralaya on the first working day of every month has become an event of sorts since the time Babulal Gaur was chief minister in 2004-05. To make good perhaps, the new state government has decided to organise a mass surya namaskar on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda. Educational institutions in the state are being urged to organise in their premises but a state level mega event is unlikely. The previous government used to organise a similar event at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in attendance.