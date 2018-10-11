Ending guarantors' impunity

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is reportedly working on rules to ensure that those who have offered guarantees to stressed companies will also be subject to recoveries by creditors.

This is a welcome move, as it has been observed that many company promoters in India have borrowed money from banks under the cover of personal guarantees, which then the banks have struggled to recover if the companies went belly-up. The idea is that if creditors fail to recover their dues from the sick companies in the current bankruptcy process, they will be able to move against the ...