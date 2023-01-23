Endorsement disclosures

JUST IN
Gujarat riots documentary: BBC's motives are less clear
Give peace a chance
Fine violators, do not jail them

advertising | Indian advertising industry | Social Media

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The increasing penetration of smartphones and usage of the internet in India are opening up new opportunities. More and more businesses are trying to leverage the heightened use of technology. They are also stepping up using social media for pushing their products. Besides celebrities whom brands used for advertising on traditional mediums, such as television and print, they are now using social-media influencers. The influencer market is said to be worth Rs 2,800 crore. With the shift in the way businesses are evolving, regulations often have to do a bit of catching up. The government in this context last week issued guidelines for social-media influencers. While the disclosure rules must be welcomed, the punishment for violation has gone too far.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:23 IST

