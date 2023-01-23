Endorsement disclosures

The increasing penetration of smartphones and usage of the internet in India are opening up new opportunities. More and more businesses are trying to leverage the heightened use of technology. They are also stepping up using for pushing their products. Besides celebrities whom brands used for on traditional mediums, such as television and print, they are now using social-media influencers. The influencer market is said to be worth Rs 2,800 crore. With the shift in the way businesses are evolving, regulations often have to do a bit of catching up. The government in this context last week issued guidelines for social-media influencers. While the disclosure rules must be welcomed, the punishment for violation has gone too far.

