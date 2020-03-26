Exceptional crisis, exceptional responses

Nothing seems too exaggerated these days while describing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy.

Yes, it is true that we might be facing the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s; yes, it is true that while the nature of the financial crisis of 2008-2009 was easier to define and address, we have now a cumulative crisis on the supply and demand sides; and while in 2008 many countries had a good margin of manoeuvre with respect to their monetary policy, the lingering concern now is about central banks close to running out of ammunition with ...