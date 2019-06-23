Explained: Who will benefit from regulatory sandboxes in India?

What is a regulatory sandbox? A regulatory sandbox is a ‘safe space’ in which businesses can test innovative products, services, business models and delivery mechanisms without immediately incurring all the regulatory consequences. It is an attempt to address frictions between regulators desire to encourage and enable innovation and the emphasis on regulation.

What are the benefits of a regulatory sandbox? The common objective of a regulatory sandbox is to promote competition and efficiencies through innovation. It would provide for a standardised and publicised framework ...