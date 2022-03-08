Export opportunities

Amid the wide-ranging economic fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the resultant spike in international prices of agri-commodities seems to have a positive upshot for India. It has created the much-needed export outlet for the country’s surplus farm produce, particularly for the wheat piled up in official grain coffers.

The other foodgrains, notably rice and corn, are also set to gain from this as their prices, too, have soared, though not as much as those of wheat, which have surged by nearly 60 per cent since the beginning of the war on February 24. The prices of corn have ...