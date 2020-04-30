Faith and freedom

Religious intolerance in India was first flagged by the United States government officially in 2004. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) looked at the post-Godhra riots situation in Gujarat and recommended to the George W Bush administration that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government be classified as a “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)”.

The report observed that Vajpayee “had not condemned the massacre of Muslims unequivocally” for more than a year. It noted that there was no justice for the victims, mostly Muslims, in Gujarat, and ...