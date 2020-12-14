Fast pace of reforms: Right and wrong

That which has been done well has been done quickly enough — Augustus Even if economic reforms are good overall, they obviously hurt some people. This may be unavoidable but it helps to carry out reforms incrementally instead of big bang reforms.

This is not to say that we carry out a few reforms and do so occasionally. There are very many sectors and regions in India and there is a need for reforms almost everywhere. So, if reforms in several sectors and regions are undertaken, then the reform process can be fast even though individual reforms in each place are ...