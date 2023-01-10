Financialising the economy

Even as large parts of the broader Indian corporate world struggle to return to historical levels of earnings, the appears to be doing so effortlessly. As this newspaper has reported, the share of banks, financial services and insurance, or BFSI, and stock broking in aggregate corporate profits hit a record high, namely 41.5 per cent, during the second quarter, July-September, of this financial year. This is well above its usual level. In fact, it is almost twice the historical 10-year average for the financial sector’s share of corporate profits, which is 21.8 per cent. The 450 companies in the sector that were studied altogether reported an adjusted net profit of nearly Rs 86,000 crore in that quarter. This was an increase of a third over the same quarter in the previous year. It is not only a record high even ignoring the performance of the rest of the corporate world, but it is in fact about three times the previous record profit for these companies prior to the pandemic.

