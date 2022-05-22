Fintech regulation must be calibrated

The much-lionised Nathan Rothschild, also alluded to in the book, The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World, by Niall Ferguson, helped by his sharpened communications, became the only person in possession of information on the outcome of the Battle of Waterloo a good two days ahead of the official messengers.

By the middle of 1816, the net worth of the Rothschild family had touched 1 million pounds, and they brought about one of the most efficient money exchange mechanisms in the world, in addition to their standing and impact in the bond market. The point is that there ...