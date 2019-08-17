Flawed superheroes

The face of superheroes is slowly changing. Recently, Amazon Prime Video came up with well-received The Boys; earlier this year, a movie, Brightburn, was released. HBO is also coming up with a re-imagined version of DC Comics' iconic Watchmen series.

Over the past 10 years, several comic books have come up, showing the darker side of our superheroes — the most prominent being DC's Injustice: Gods Among Us. In all of these, superheroes are either villains or at least flawed personalities. In an earlier Eye Culture (‘Superheroes are like us and more’; March 23, ...