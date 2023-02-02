Focus on finance

The Union Budget declares intentions of improving processes in financial markets by using a combination of technology and enabling regulators to create more effective feedback mechanisms to review regulations. There is also to be a focus on skilling professionals in financial markets and measures are being taken to make Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) a more attractive destination. Such measures could lead to greater financial inclusion and higher participation, including overseas participation in the markets. This would enable household savings to be deployed more efficiently for faster economic growth.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 22:48 IST
