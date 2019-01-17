Forcible repossession of vehicle is illegal

It is common to find finance companies refusing to sanction a loan unless the borrower gives his signatures on blank papers. This enables financiers to misuse these pre-signed documents. K Subrahmanyan wanted to purchase a lorry. He approached Shriram Transport Finance.

He was compelled to sign on blank papers before the loan was approved. The company then sanctioned a loan of Rs 2,20,000. A loan-cum-hypothecation agreement was executed that provided for paying an EMI (equated monthly instalment) of Rs8,500 for three years. Subramanyan paid his EMIs on time. There was just one ...