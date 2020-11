Forget the uniform, focus on power

An integral and foundational feature of the law in India is that no one accused of an offence can be compelled to be a witness against oneself — it is enshrined in the Constitution, in a portion that is held to be a basic foundational feature that cannot be altered. Yet, repeated attempts to push the envelope have been made over the decades.

In a clear, emphatic and reasoned ruling, the Supreme Court in a majority judgment, has struck down the ability to use as evidence, confessions extracted by officers under the narcotics law. Typically, the assault on the constitutional ...