Freedom to choose

Farmers have revived their agitation in support of revocation of moratorium on approval of genetically modified (GM) crops at a time when the process of structural reforms in the farm sector is already underway. In fact, the underlying objectives of this agitation and the reforms seem quite similar.

While the reforms, carried out through Ordinances, are meant to allow farmers greater freedom in selling their produce, the pro-GM stir seeks similar liberty in choosing crop seeds and innovative technologies. As a pressure tactic, the farmers plan to sow unapproved GM seeds in the current ...