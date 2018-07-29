From CERC decision on tariff to patent suit, here are the key court orders

CERC decision on tariff upheld The Supreme Court last week dismissed a large number of appeals by electricity consuming companies in the eastern part of the country, challenging the ruling of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity on the question of fixing tariff.

The main issue was the applicability of the provisions of the Electricity Act of 2003 in relation to those of the Damodar Valley Corporation Act of 1948. In this batch of judgments, led by Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd vs DVC, the court gave weight to the new law, as did the Appellate Electricity Tribunal which had earlier ...