Future expansion of higher education in India

While the political executive is busy with elections, some top class bureaucrats are busy making future plans for India. One such initiative came to my notice.

The secretary of Department of Higher Education in government of India collected 70 people out of the who’s who of education in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie for three days to brainstorm on strategies of higher education for India under the initiative of EQUIP, Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme. This consultation exercise made one thing very clear -- we need to ...