JUST IN
Greening of the GST
Little scope for RBI to take its foot off the gas
No pause in sight: A 25-basis-point rate increase in Feb can't be ruled out
India's sunshine village
Denting democracy
Rural sentiments upbeat in November
Carbon sinks: The good and the bad
A slow and flawed transition
The corporate push towards 'one nation, one media'
Why does India continue to have an export problem? Sociology may answer
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Talk about coal
Business Standard

Greening of the GST

The environmental dimension of taxes must rank high in any rate rationalisation exercise

Topics
GST | Finance Ministry | BS Opinion

V S Krishnan 

Follow this columnist
V S Krishnan

With revenues from the Goods and Services Tax, or GST, having stabilised after the ebbing of the pandemic, the time is now appropriate for rate rationalisation, which will deliver both revenue buoyancy and a simpler rate regime.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GST

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.