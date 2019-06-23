GST Council grappling with how to impose uniform tax rate on lotteries

The fate of uniform or differential rates of GST on lotteries may be decided on the basis of an advice by the Attorney General K K Venugopal following the failure of the GST Council to reach a consensus on Friday. The crux of the matter that has been referred to Venugopal is that there are currently two GST rates on lotteries.

The state-run lotteries draw a 12 per cent and the state-authorised lotteries attract the peak rate of 28 per cent. By law, private players cannot run the lotteries. Entities such as S&D and the Esssel group market these lotteries to the masses or, put another way, ...