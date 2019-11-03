GST only needs simplification

There is a misunderstanding going around that reduced tax collection is because of the defective GST structure. GST is not the cause for the slowdown in tax collection, rather the slowdown is the cause for less tax collection. The truth is that tax collection is never much affected by a complicated tax structure.

Some cases go to tribunal or court if it is complicated but court cases have not started so far for GST. So it is only a glitch that can be fixed by common sense approach and not by so-called experts. Cost accountants, chartered accountants, and consultants are giving statements ...