GST system redesign neither desirable nor feasible, say tax experts

N K Singh, chairman, the Fifteenth Finance Commission, recently set the cat among pigeons when he called for taking the goods and services tax (GST) system back to the drawing board. He is, however, not the first one to say so. Earlier, the finance ministers of Punjab and Kerala had made similar demands.

Reasons for the rethink on GST are not difficult to figure out. Both businesses and governments have their share of woes from how the GST system has shaped up over its two-and-a-half years of existence. While the need for simplification of the GST structure is something almost experts ...