JUST IN
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Handling a high-tech Chinese military
Empowering Gati Shakti
A different kind of quiet quitting
A leg-up for logistics
Development and aastha: The new temples of modern India
Meghalaya's lofty female LPR
A healthy debate: The case for and against interest rate hike
The integrated circuit wars
On high inflation, here is what RBI needs to tell govt: It is your fault
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Best of BS Opinion: Empowering Gati Shakti, quiet quitting, and more
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Business Standard

Handling a high-tech Chinese military

Unanswered questions remain over India's readiness for such a contingency

Topics
India China border row | Airbus | Gujarat

Ajai Shukla 

Follow this columnist
Ajai Shukla

Inaugurating a new production line last Sunday in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Tata Advanced Systems will build C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in technology partnership with Airbus Defence and Space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked up his vision of “atmanirbharta.” India, he declared, would soon be a huge manufacturer of transport aircraft, having shed the “makeshift approach” of the previous government where the manufacturing sector barely survived through subsidies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India China border row

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.