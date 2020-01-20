Has Amit Shah moved from being an asset to a liability in the Modi regime?

The coming Delhi assembly elections may give us a signal where exactly Union Home Minister Amit Shah now stands within the Modi regime. Should his picture appear in election posters along with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-minted Party president, JP Nadda, it would underline his position as number two in the government.

If his picture goes missing from the election posters however, it can be surmised that the he has been brought down a peg or two. Not too long ago, Amit Shah could do no wrong. Defying psephologists and astounding critics he won even the most difficult ...